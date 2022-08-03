Update: Kemp again extends gas tax holiday and State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions

Update: Executive orders extend gas tax holiday and State of Emergency until Sept. 12

Atlanta, GA (Aug. 3, 2022) – Tuesday. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders again extending the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel and renewing the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. The previous order had suspended collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, which was also again extended. Both these orders will be effective through Sept. 12 and can be found at this link.

Kemp said this should help alleviate some of the fall out Georgians are feeling from the current inflation that is impacting households nation wide.

“With 40-year high inflation, gas prices that are still far too high, and supply chains strained under the weight of bad decisions, hardworking residents of the Peach State have been feeling the consequences of Joe Biden’s recession long before it was announced,” Kemp said when announcing the Executive Orders. The previous orders were due to expire on Aug. 13.

Atlanta, GA – Friday, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to assist with the financial burden on Georgians battling inflation and supply chain issues.

In Executive Order 07.01.22.02, Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales through the remainder of the summer as well as the collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. Executive Order 07.01.22.01 renews the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. Both orders will be effective through Aug. 13. You can read the orders here.

“I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians,” Kemp said in a press release. “In March, I took decisive action to help those impacted by high prices at the pump. Unfortunately, President Biden and Democratic leaders have not done their part to tackle this issue, instead calling on Americans facing record-high inflation to live more frugally. To provide actual relief to Georgians, I am once again extending the supply chain state of emergency and suspending our state motor fuel tax. In addition to these actions, I am suspending the locomotive fuel tax to help fight rising costs that are being passed on to consumers.”

These actions have helped keep fuel prices in the state below that national average. According to AAA, Georgia’s average gas price is currently 50 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas. In June, Wealthcare Financial named Georgia the Best Summer Destination for 2022 largely due to the lower gas price for reasonable day trips and relatively inexpensive vacation accommodation and meal costs.