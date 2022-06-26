UPDATE: Last date to submit application for energy assistance through LIHEAP is Monday

Update

LIHEAP Season 2021-2022 will officially end, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The final day to submit applications for processing is Monday, June 27, 2022 at our Main Office location: 3597 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA.

Initial Story

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting April 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2022 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton.

Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with cooling bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time cooling assistance payment of $350, $450, or $500 to help with the high cost of cooling bills. Eligible clients may only receive a one-time payment per program year.

Senior Citizens aged 65 years and older who meet the 60% median income guidelines can start scheduling appointments Friday, April 1, 2022, at 7 AM. Please note that all adults in the home must be 65 years and older.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, PCA has temporarily closed all offices. All appointments will be conducted over the phone and should take approximately 10 minutes.

Cooling assistance appointments can be made online at www.pcaction.org or by calling our customer service line at 404-537-4300. Due to high call volumes, we strongly encourage clients to use the online appointment system.

Those who do not meet the April age requirements may apply during the general public period starting Monday, May 2, 2022.

All potential clients that meet the requirements and guidelines of 60% of the median household income for Georgia, and are able to provide the following information may apply:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years of age and older for the last 30 days

Most recent gas bill

Most recent electric bill

Social security cards for all household members

Valid ID for applicant and any household member over 60 years of age

Failure to have all required documentation uploaded or dropped off before your telephone appointment may delay your assistance.

Once an appointment is scheduled, clients can use the QR code to upload documents for their appointment. Documents may also be dropped off at our main office located at 3597 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30032. Documents must be placed in the outdoor drop box and copies must already be made.