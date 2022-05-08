UPDATE: Lawrenceville man arrested after weekend shooting at Target in Gwinnett County

Male victim received non-life threatening injuries in shooting at Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road store

Contributed.photo

Update

(Lawrenceville, Ga, May 9, 2022) Elijah Mitchell, 30, of Lawrenceville was arrested immediately after the shooting and charged with one count each of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, and Cruelty to Children 3rd. The victim was identified as Orlanda Banks, 27, of Lawrenceville. It is believed they knew each other and had gotten into a dispute at the store.

Initial story

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 7, 2022) – At approximately 1:26 pm officers with the East precinct responded to a person shot call inside the Target located at 875 Lawrenceville Suwannee Road in Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Police report they arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound believed to be non-life threatening. He was subsequently transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody. Detectives remain on the scene talking to witnesses and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene for evidence. The incident is believed to be a domestic dispute between the involved parties on scene.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220037879