Update: lightning strike on barn in Loganville closes Centerhill Church Road

Update

It is a working fire an old barn. Centerhill Church Road is going to be closed

Initial Story

Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department crews are responding to a report of a house struck by lightning on Centerhill Church Road near McCullers Road in Loganville. WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said it was called in by the neighbor, possibly a working house fire.

The area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:30 p.m. and remains under a Tornado Watch until 4 p.m. There are reports of a tornado touchdown in Atlanta.