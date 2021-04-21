Update: Loganville couple injured in overnight pedestrian accident in Monroe

This is the third pedestrian incident in less than a week resulting in 5 people injured

The incident report from the Monroe Police Department identified the two victims in Tuesday night’s pedestrian accident as Matthew Louviere, 42, and Alecia Hooks, 27, both of Loganville. They were hit by a 2010 Ford Focus driven by Alicia Bailey, 42, of Monroe, as they were crossing W. Spring Street in front of Walmart at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, April 20, 2021. The driver was not injured. Both the victims were transported by Walton EMS to Piedmont Athens. Louviere said his injuries were minor but Hooks, who is his fiance, received more head trauma and, as a result, they were transported to the hospital in Athens. However, he believed she would be able to be released today.

First responders arrived to find the female victim lying in the roadway and the male victim on the side of the street. The windshield on the vehicle was severely cracked and reportedly appeared to have female hair within the cracks. The vehicle was towed.

According to the report, both the driver and the pedestrians claimed to have the green light giving them the right of way. There were no witnesses present but police have listed the pedestrians as being at fault due to physical evidence at the scene, such as placement of shoes and glasses. However, no citations were issued.

No drugs or alcohol were listed as contributing factors.

Update

Initial story

Monroe Fire Department and Walton EMS were dispatched to a crash involving pedestrians hit by a vehicle on W Spring Street on Tuesday night. According to MFD Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes, two adults were hit by the vehicle in front of Walmart. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. on April 20.

“Two adult patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Piedmont Athens. Monroe Police Department is handling the incident,” Dykes said.

This is the third incident that has resulted in five people requiring transportation to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Spring Street in less than a week. A woman was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street Friday afternoon on W Spring Street at Wayne Street and a couple was injured on Saturday night while attempting to cross E Spring Street at N. Lumpkin Street.