Update: Loganville man arrested following Snellville Police involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting

Update (Jan. 16, 2023) – The GBI identified the suspect shot by Snellville Police this morning as Raymond Johnson, 28, of Loganville.

According to the update from the GBI, the officer attempted to contact Johnson when he recognized the vehicle that had been given out in a BOLO stemming from an earlier incident, but the subject was not in the car. The suspect reportedly was armed with a handgun. The officer then saw Johnson come out of the Speedway gas station. Johnson allegedly spoke to the officer before pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the officer. The officer subsequently shot Johnson who was then taken to a local hospital and treated before being taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

GBI also clarified that no officer was injured in the incident.

SNELLVILLE, GA (Jan. 16, 2023) The City of Snellville Police Department reported an officer involved shooting happened in city just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The suspect was shot by police and one officer received minor injuries.

According to a press release from SPD, the incident occurred when officers responded to multiple calls of a man brandishing a firearm. An officer located him at THE Speedway gas station at Stone Mountain Highway at Highpoint Road.

“When the officer tried to speak with the offender, the offender produced a firearm. The officer discharged their issued duty weapon at the offender, striking the offender,” SPD reported in the press release. “Officers rendered aid and called for an ambulance.”

SPD said Gwinnett Fire Department personnel transported the suspect to a local hospital. The officer sustained a minor injuring and is also being treated at a local hospital. SPD has not said at this time how the officer was injured. The suspect’s firearm was reportedly located at the scene.

As is standard procedure, the GBI is investigating and any further information will come from them.