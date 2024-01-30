Update: Loganville resident identified as shooter in Snellville area double murder/suicide

Police say it appears to be an isolated domestic related incident

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE #1: This incident is being investigated as a double murder and suicide.

Gwinnett County Police Department reports that the homicide victims have been identified as Corey Jones, 52, and his wife, Dana Farmer, 56, both of Snellville. The couple resided at the home where the shooting took place.

The shooter (deceased) has been identified as Frank Wilburn Jr., 27, of Loganville.

Rosella Jones, 29, also of Loganville is still being treated for gunshot injuries at a local hospital. It is believed that Rosella Jones and Frank Wilburn Jr. were in a relationship. The couple was set to have a court hearing later today.

There were two other people in the apartment when the shooting occurred. Jones’s mother (age 46) and a 2-month-old girl were uninjured during the shooting.

This appears to be an isolated domestic-related incident.

Initial story

(Snellville, Ga., Jan. 30, 2024) – Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Snellville that left three people dead.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers assigned to the South Precinct responded to a domestic disturbance at 2300 Country Walk in unincorporated Snellville. Officers arrived on the scene to find two adult males dead and two adult females with gunshot wounds. Both of the females were transported to the hospital by paramedics but one did not survive her injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive of the shooting, but preliminary investigations indicate one of the deceased males is the shooter. It is believed the shooter and the female who survived the shooting were in a relationship.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

