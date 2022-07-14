Update: Loganville woman, 48, dies in head-on crash on Hwy 81 Thursday morning

UPDATE:

Georgia State Patrol reports that a 48-year-old woman died in the crash Thursday morning on Highway 81 in the Loganville area of Walton County. SFC J.M. “Buck” Buchanan, Post Commander of GSP Post 46 reported that Shawnette Dews, 48, of Loganville was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified. Charges are pending in this case.

Buchanan said the crash involved two vehicles, a black 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by Johnathan Carreon, 17, of Loganville and a 2006 maroon Nissan Maxima driven by Dews. Carreon was traveling south on Highway 81 and Dews was driving north on the same road. Carreon allegedly crossed the double yellow line, hitting Dews vehicle head-on. The vehicle traveled off the west shoulder after the initial impact and struck a tree, where it came to rest. Carreon’s vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 81, facing north.

Buchanan said Carreon suffered minor injuries and was not transported by Walton EMS.

“Troop E SCRT was called in to assist with the investigation. Charges in this case are pending, Buchanan said.

UPDATE:

Road opened just after 10 a.m.

WALTON COUNTY – (July 14, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that SR 81 will be closed temporarily at milepost 16 due to a fatal car crash. The coroner is on route. Georgia State Patrol is working the incident. No other details are available at this time.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 14, 2022) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported at 8:30 a.m. that Highway 81 is closed at Bullock Bridge Road in Walton County due to a serious traffic crash. The road will be closed for a “very lengthy time” as an accident investigation is being conducted. Detours have been set up on Highway 81. Officials advise that you find a detour.