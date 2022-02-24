Update: LPD asking for public’s help in locating suspect in death of Walton County woman following collision with horse

Update

The Loganville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect in the collision involving a vehicle and a horse on Highway 81 on Aug. 1, 2021. The collision resulted in the death of Betty Sue Head, 65, three months later as a result of the crash.

Fernande Fernando Esparza, 26, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in connection with the incident. He is not in custody and LPD has put out a B.O.L.O. (Be on the Lookout) for Esparza.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Sgt. A. Stamatellos at 770-466-8087 or email astamatellos@loganville-ga.gov.

Update – Robbie Schwartz, spokesman with the City of Monroe, released the following statement.

The driver in the accident, Betty Sue Head, died yesterday, Nov. 9th, 2021. As a result, Loganville Police Department will be consulting with the Walton County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days about how that will impact charges against Fernande Fernando Esparza, 26, who at the time of the accident was living at 3610 Highway 81, Loganville. He is believed to have left the state following his release from the hospital after the accident. He currently has an outstanding warrant for reckless conduct related to the accident.

Update

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said updated charges will be filed against the horse rider after Loganville Police Department consults with the district attorney in the collision with a car on Highway 81 on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 since the passing away of the driver of the car on Nov. 9.

Update

The family of Susan Head, critically wounded in an accident with a horse announced that on Nov. 9, 2021 she lost the battle and passed away from her injuries. The GoFundMe Account has now been converted to raise funds for her funeral.

Officials from the City of Loganville confirmed that she has passed away

Initial story

A 65-year-old woman from Walton County was critically injured in an accident involving a horse on Aug. 1 in Loganville. While she remains in critical condition in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital, her 6-year-old granddaughter, who was in the car at the time, is at home recovering from her injuries. The horse died at the scene and the horse rider was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The authorities have not officially released any names at this time, but family and friends of the woman and her granddaughter have rallied around the family in an effort to support them through this difficult time.

A meal train has been started for Teresa and Kyle Brady. It was their 6-year-old daughter who was injured in the car with her grandmother, Teresa’s mother.

Kyle’s employer, Allyson Deater, also has started a GoFundMe account to help the family as they deal with their daughter’s recovery. They have to do this while traveling back and forth from the hospital to maintain a vigil with Teresa’s mother.

According to the information on the GoFundMe Account, Kelsie received a broken leg as well as a broken ankle. Her grandmother remains on life support and the family is asking for the community’s prayers as her injuries are very severe.

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said charges are anticipated against the horse rider but have not yet been filed. He said there is no other update on the incident at this time.