Update: Man displaced by house fire near Social Circle

The Red Cross is helping with victim assistance and lodging

Update: Waton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that a 50-year-old man has been displaced as a result of the house fire on Lemonds Road.

“Red Cross has been contacted to provide victim assistance and lodging,” League said. “The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigators are on the scene.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 29, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 2100 block of Lemonds Road near Social Circle.

Story will be updated when more information is available.

