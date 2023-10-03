Update: Man fatally shot by police early Tuesday in Lawrenceville identified

GBI is investigating the 74th Officer Involved Shooting in Georgia this year

Update

The man that died in this incidident has been identified as John Michael Cicalo Jr., age 33, of Dacula, GA.

Initial story

Gwinnett County, GA (Oct. 3, 2023) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports it is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, GA in the early morning hours of this morning that resulted in one man being shot dead. No officers were injured.

According to a press release from the GBI, the preliminary investigation revealed that at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, while Lawrenceville Police Department officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 120, the driver of a black Kia Sorento sped pass them. The driver made a U-turn and drove back towards the officers, abandoning his vehicle and attempting to steal the officers police cruiser. The officers reportedly gave the driver verbal commands to comply and ultimately shot and killed the driver.

The driver’s identity will not be given until police have notified the next of kin.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 74th officer involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

