Update: Man who died in the OIS fatal shooting on Thursday has been identified

Man was allegedly shot when he made an aggressive move towards officers brandishing a handgun

Update:

The man involved in the OIS with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has been identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Ted Frank Tippy, 52. Tippy has ties to Maryland and West Virginia.

Initial story

Nelly Miles, Georgia Bureau of Investigation director of Public and Government Affairs, confirmed that the GBI is investigating a fatal officer-involving shooting that took place in Walton County last night, June 24, 2021. No deputies from Walton County Sheriff’s Office were injured.

In a press release, the GBI reported that at about 7:55 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting.

“Preliminary information indicates that at around 4:50 p.m., several WCSO deputies traveled to an address off Blackberry Cove Lane in Monroe, GA, to serve an out of state felony warrant on a man believed to be at that residence. Deputies made contact with the man, but he confronted the deputies with a handgun. The deputies gave verbal commands for him to put the gun down. The man fired the gun into the ceiling of the residence during the standoff. At one point, the man had put the gun down, but he then picked up the gun again and made an aggressive move toward the deputies. The deputies fired their weapons, striking the man. Deputies attempted to render aid, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. ID of the man is pending next of kin notification,” GBI noted in the press release.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur at a later date. The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, it will be provided to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

This is the third fatal officer-involved shooting in the local area in less than a week and the second one just yesterday. At about 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the GBI was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Barrow County. The deceased was identified as Steven Jesse Dylan Thompson, 29, of Auburn, GA. This was the second fatal police shooting in as many days. A 27-year-old Covington man died on June 22 after allegedly firing on officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, wounding one.

With this last incident, the GBI has been asked to investigate 47 officer-involved shootings so far this year.