Update: Minor injuries reported in dump truck vs vehicle crash that shut down Hwy 11 Monday

Injuries are minor

Update

WCFR Assistant Fire Chief Craig League said three injuries are reported but they are being reported as being minor.

He said traffic is going to be affected there for a while. The semi-truck is a dump trailer that has overturned spilling its load of “chicken parts”. League said once the passenger vehicle is removed one lane will possibly be open.

Georgia Department of Transportation has been advised.

Initial story

WALTON COUNTY, GA – May 23,2022 – Walton County Fire Rescue reported just after 9.30 a.m. on Monday that Highway 11 is shut down at Eliza Doster Road due to a crash between a passenger vehicle and and semi truck. WCFR Assistant Chief said injuries are reported.