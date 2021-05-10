Update: Minor injuries reported in wrecks Sunday night that shut down James Huff Road and northbound Highway 11

At about 9 p.m. on Sunday night, May 9, 2021, Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported two separate traffic crashes, one that shut down Highway 11 northbound at Bold Springs Road. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton said the injuries in that two-vehicle crash were minor.

In a separate incident, James Huff Road was shut down in the area of 799 James Huff Road, also due to a two-vehicle crash. Update: officials report injuries were minor in this wreck as well.