Update: Minor injury reported in rollover crash on Spring Street at Hwy 138 intersection Tuesday

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge gave an update to the crash at the intersection of west Spring Street and Highway 138 on Tuesday night. He said there was one minor injury as a result of the crash.

“A red sedan was traveling east on W Spring Street going through the SR 138 intersection. At the same time a white SUV was turning left to go south on SR 138 from west Spring Street. The red car struck the white SUV in the passenger side causing it to rile onto its roof,” Rutledge said. “There was one minor injury that was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Walton.”

UPDATE: Crews are working a second overturned vehicle on Spring Street, this one near Arby’s. Continue to avoid the area.

MONROE, GA (Nov. 22, 2022) – At 7:45 p.m. Monroe Fire Department confirmed that crews have responded to an overturned vehicle near the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Spring Street in Monroe. Avoid the area.