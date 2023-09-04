Update: Missing 12-year-old is back home safe

Update: Gwinnett Pd Report that on Monday, Sept. 4, Sandy Sanchez returned home and was reunited with her family. Additional details regarding this case will not be released per OCGA 49-5-40 (b).

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 12, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 12-year-old juvenile Sandy Sanchez. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Sanchez was last seen on Thursday, August 31, 2023, wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt shirt, and white shoes. Sanchez is a Hispanic female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4’05” and weighs 80 lbs.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., Sanchez left her home on S. Norcross Tucker Rd in Norcross. Sanchez does not have her cell phone with her, and her family has not spoken to her since leaving her home. Sanchez’s last known location was near Oakbrook Pkwy in Norcross.

Detectives are actively following up on all leads, and if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to Sanchez’s safe return.