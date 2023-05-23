Update: Missing 15-year-Gwinnett County teen located safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police Department report that Noah Harvey has been located safe and reunited with his family.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 22, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating a 15-year-old male.

Noah Harvey (age 15) was last seen by his mother on Sunday, May 21, around 3:00 p.m. at their home on White Top Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. It is believed Harvey left on foot without his cell phone and had no vehicle access. Harvey wears prescription glasses but did not have them when he left.

Harvey is approximately 5’04 inches tall and around 125 pounds. Harvey has brown eyes and black hair. He does not have any identifiable scars, marks, or tattoos.