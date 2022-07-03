UPDATE: Missing 24-year-old Snellville man located safe

Update: Missing man located safe at nearby Walmart

Early Sunday morning Gwinnett County Police reported that Austin Brian Pike, 24, of Snellville had been located safe at a nearby Walmart.

(Snellville, Ga., July 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing male with a diminished mental capacity of a 10-year-old, who is also autistic and suffering from other mental health conditions.

Austin Brian Pike (24) was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 2. He is approximately 6’00” and weighs 130 lbs. Austin has brown hair that is shaved close to his head and green eyes.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., Austin left his group home located in the 3000 block of Quinn Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, blue headphones, and black sneakers. Austin is new to the area and may not know his address or way home.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220053893