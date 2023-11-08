Update: Missing 82-year-old Gwinnett man in need of constant care located safe

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department reported at 5 p.m. that officers have located Mr. Fields safely and are in the process of reuniting him with his family.

Police are searching for the missing man with patrol vehicles and the Aviation Unit

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police are seeking help from the public in locating an 82-year-old man from Lawrenceville.

The family of Charles Albert Fields contacted Gwinnett County Police today at around 1:30 p.m. to report their father missing. Mr. Fields was last seen in the area of Rock House Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville at about 8:30 a.m. Mr. Fields is described as a white male about five foot two inches tall and 145 pounds. He is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a white “Grayson Swim Team” shirt, tan jacket, blue jeans, and a tan fedora. Mr. Fields is also known to reside in the area of East Star St in Bethlehem. Mr. Fields requires around-the-clock care. Gwinnett County Police have saturated the area with patrol vehicles and are currently utilizing support from our Aviation Unit.

If anyone sees Mr. Fields, we encourage them to call 911.

