UPDATE: Missing 84-year-old man located safe overnight by WCFR and WCSO

Update at 1.34 a.m.

Mr Tillman was located in a wooded area a few hundred yards from his home by Fire Department and WCSO personnel at 1:00 am. Mr. Tillman was transported by EMS to be checked out. He was conscious and talking to the rescue personnel Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 12, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 84-year-old man in the Gratis community. Mr. Dennis Tillman, 84, was last seen earlier this afternoon at his home on Jim Daws Spur off Mountain Creek Church Road in Gratis. He is described as an African American male who was last seen wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has seen Mr. Tillman or has any information they are asked to call 911 to pass the information on to authorities.