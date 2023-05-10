UPDATE: Missing Gwinnett County woman located safe

UPDATE: – Connie Sue Cole has been found safe.

Shortly after 9:30 am, this morning, officers located Ms. Cole at The Fountain Church at 1985 Old Fountain Road. The church is approximately 0.7 miles from her home. She was checked out by the Gwinnett County Fire Department and eventually reunited with her family.

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 10, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help locating an elderly female.

Connie Sue Cole (age 69) was last seen by her husband this morning, around 6:30 a.m., at their home on Versailles Place in Lawrenceville. It is believed Cole left on foot with her cell phone and did not have access to a vehicle when she left. Cole likes to frequent Little Mulberry Park.

Cole is approximately 5’05 inches tall and around 105 pounds. Cole has brown eyes and short gray hair. It is unclear what she is currently wearing.

A reverse 911 has been issued for the surrounding area. We have a team of officers and the K9 Unit actively looking for her.

Case Number: 23-0035828