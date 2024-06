Update: Monroe Police report that this juvenile has been located safe.

MONROE, GA (June 17, 2024) – The City of Monroe Police Department has put out a missing juvenile alert for a 16-year-old missing in Monroe. He was last seen leaving the area of Ridge Road headed toward Michael Circle. Please contact 911 immediately if you have seen him. Information and photos are on flyer below.

