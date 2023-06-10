Update: Missing juvenile male located safe

Update: Monroe Police Department Capt. Tracy Hanson reported that this missing juvenile was located safe by MPD officers and returned to his family.

MONROE, GA (June 9, 2023) – A family is asking for the public’s help in returning their juvenile son, Gary Enterkin, to his home in Monroe. He allegedly ran away from home at about 1030 last night, June 8, 2023. Monroe Police confirmed they have a case looking into his whereabouts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Walton County 911 or Monroe Police Department during office hours at 770-267-7576.