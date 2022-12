Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home.

If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132.

Contributed photo of missing dachshund, Cash. Pleas call 470-818-6132 if found.

This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.