Update: Missing Person from Gwinnett County located safe

Update

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported at 8:55 p.m. that the missing person has been located safe.

Initial Story

(Peachtree Corners, Ga., February 23, 2022) – Gwinnett Police are looking for help in located Landon Reinhart. He was last seen around the Gwinnett Public Library Peachtree Corners Branch. Reinhart is approximately 5’8” and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing green scrubs and no shoes.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD at 770-513-5700. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-017761