Update: Missing person from Mattie’s Call, Guillermo Burrowes, found safe

Update: Gwinnett County Police Department report that this missing person has been located safe.

ORIGINAL: (Snellville, Ga., April 20, 2021) – The Gwinnett County Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call this afternoon for Guillermo Burrowes. Burrowes was last seen by his son at their residence at approximately 10 a.m. this morning. He could possibly be in the company of David Hall (complainant’s half brother.) Hall drives a gold Infiniti SUV with a Florida temporary tag.

Borrowes recently had brain surgery and takes medication for seizures and other health issues. Borrowes has none of his needed medication with him. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue cardigan sweater, brown boots, and a black Vietnam veteran hat. Borrowes is a 77-year-old male weighing approximately 116 pounds and is 5’ in height. He has gray hair, black eyes, and silver rim glasses.

Borrowes’ family is concerned for his wellbeing and is asking anyone who may come in contact with him or learn of his whereabouts to call the police immediately.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Case Number: 21-030406