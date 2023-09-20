Update: Monroe man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Jersey Wednesday

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol Trooper Christopher Ayers said the Monroe man critically injured in the motorcycle crash Wednesday was Chad McCart.

“The initial investigation revealed the driver accelerated too fast and lost control of his motorcycle,” Ayers said. “This action caused him to lay the bike down and severely injure one of his legs.”

Ayers said that GSP had handled the crash site but any criminal investigation would be handled by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Major Scott Whisnant with WCSO said the accident is still under investigation but no charges have been filed.

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 20, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue reports that at 2:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, WCFR responded to a crash on Greendale Road in the Jersey involving a motorcycle.

“The driver of the motorcycle is being airlifted to a trauma center with critical injuries,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. At 2:45 p.m. he said the road was back open with a lane closure remaining for emergency vehicles and investigators.

