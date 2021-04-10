Update: Monroe PD seek information in connection with Friday’s triple shooting in Tanglewood

Update

Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify all parties involved in a shooting incident Friday that sent three individuals to area hospitals with critical injuries.

MPD report that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, officers responded to the 200 block of Tanglewood Drive regarding reports of multiple gunshots. The investigation revealed that three people were struck. The victims were transported and treated at area hospitals for critical wounds. The identifications of the victims are not being given at this time.

If anyone has information in connection with this incident, they are encouraged to contact MPD at 770-267-7576 or Sgt. Brandon Teamples at 678-878-9805, email btemples@monroega.gov.

Initial Story

Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that three people were injured in a shooting incident in Monroe on Friday night.

“Three subjects were transported to hospitals in the surrounding metro area for their injuries,” Watts said.

According to witnesses, the incident happened in Tanglewood.

Editor’s Note: At this time we do not know how serious any of the injuries were or if anybody is in custody as a result of the incident. We will update as and when more details become available.