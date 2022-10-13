Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022.

Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.

“TFC Smith and TFC Cave responded to scene and their investigation revealed the following: A black Dodge Charger was traveling west on Georgia 10 and was being driven too fast for the conditions, at which time, the driver lost control. The Charger began to rotate leaving the roadway onto the west shoulder where it struck two trees,” Thacker said.

Initial Story

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 13, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash overnight in the Between community.

According to WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League, the crash occurred on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road at about 3 a.m. this morning. The crash involved a single vehicle vs trees. There were two other victims in the same vehicle that had minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol worked the incident. At this time the name and age of the victim has not been released.