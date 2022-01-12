Update: Most livestock survive barn fire in Social Circle area

Update

The barn is considered a total loss but most of the livestock were able to get out, according to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League.

“Most of the goats were able to escape, there was one goat fatality,” League said.

Livestock reported to be inside the barn

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department are on the scene of a barn fire on Willow Wind Court just south of the city of Social Circle. League said there is livestock reported to be inside the barn.

Details to follow.