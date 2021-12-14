Update: Mother in 2017 traffic fatality sentenced to 25 years to serve 8 in death of her son, 12

Update:

Jasmine Chandler, the driver in the Dec. 26, 2017, fatal car accident that resulted in the death of her 12-year-old son and seriously injured another son was found guilty of 1st Degree Vehicular Homicide based on Reckless Driving by a Walton County jury last month. The Walton County District reported on social media that Chandler was sentenced last week to serve 25 years with eight of them in prison. The case was was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Cliff Howard, Chief Investigator Josh Chambers, Victim Services Director Kim Kelly, and Legal Assistant Lucy Repp.

The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban involved in a car accident in Monroe on Dec. 26, 2017 that resulted in the death of her 12-year-old son is facing a slew of charges in connection with the accident. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Cal Barton, these include driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Barton said Jasmine Chandler, 34, of Monroe is charged with DUI, first degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, open container and a seatbelt violation for her son, Sean Thomas, 12, of Monroe, who died when he was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck. Another 11-year-old child who was in the car at the time is also Chandler’s son according to Barton. The child remains hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

The accident happened when Chandler allegedly failed to stop at the red traffic signal at the intersection of S. Madison Avenue and Church Street on Tuesday afternoon, colliding with a Honda Odyssey van, driven by Mary Ann Smith, 55, of Monroe.

Barton said Chandler has been booked into the Walton County Detention Center.