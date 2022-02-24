Update: Motorcyclist in Loganville crash identified, remains in critical condition

Update

Traffic charges pending following completion of investigation

The accident involving a motorcycle and a truck remains very much under investigation, according to Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville Police Department.

“At this time the driver of the motorcycle remains in critical condition at Grady. He has been identified as Matt Ward, 55, of Lawrenceville,” Schwartz said. “The driver of the other vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Silverado, has been identified as Lynn Walter Ross, 82, of Loganville.”

Schwartz said traffic charges are pending following conclusion of the investigation by the LPD Accident Investigation Unit.

Update

Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said a motor cyclist involved in a crash on Highway 78 on Thursday received life-threatening injuries.

“Loganville Police Department officers responded to an accident with injuries at 1:19 p.m. on Highway 78 at the entrance to Walmart. Officers arrived on scene and determined that a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was transported via helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said details about the driver are not being released at this time pending further investigation. No other information is available at this time. The accident remains an active investigation by the Loganville Police Department Accident Investigation Unit.

Air Ambulance is en-route

Highway 78 in front of Walmart in Loganville has both lanes shut down due to a motorcycle accident with injuries. Walton EMS has an air ambulance en-route. Assistant EMS Director Jody Carter said the air ambulance would be landing on Highway 78.

Air Evac Lifeteam land on Highway 78 on Feb. 24, 2022 following a motorcycle crash. Contributed photo