Update: MPD seeks information on Saturday’s Shooting in Monroe

Victim with gunshot wounds was turned over to Walton EMS

MONROE, GA (FEB. 3, 2024) City of Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that at about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, officers with the department responded to the 300 block of North Madison Avenue regarding a male subject with gunshot wounds. He was subsequently turned over to EMS personnel.

“This is an ongoing investigation and any persons with information are encouraged to contact Detective Casper (770) 266-5313 or Sergeant Reynolds (770) 266-5124 with the City of Monroe Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit,” Watts said in a social media post.

Initial post

MONROE, GA (Feb. 3, 2024) – Monroe Police Chief RV Watts confirmed earlier this afternoon that the department is working a shooting that took place today. There is a large police presence at various locations in the city but at this time there is no further information to provide.

We will update when we have more information to share.

