Update: Names released in pedestrian fatality last week

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two individuals involved in the motorcycle vs pedestrian fatality last week. According to the GSP incident report, DeAngelo Foster, 45, of Monroe, was the pedestrian who died on S. Broad Street in Monroe. The driver of the motorcycle is given as Darrell DreAntoine Randolph, 26, of Covington. He was taken to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS with serious injuries.

Randolph was allegedly fleeing police at the time. The accident is still under investigation.

Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd reported that on March 9, Troopers were requested to investigate a crash in Walton County regarding a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

“The investigation revealed that a Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle was traveling south on Georgia 11 at a high rate of speed, actively evading police and passing vehicles in a no passing zone. As the motorcycle passed vehicles, witnesses stated the driver was looking behind him. A pedestrian was crossing the street from the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Vine Street,” Floyd said. “As the motorcycle was approaching the pedestrian, the motorcycle driver came into contact with the pedestrian.”

Floyd said the Pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The motorcycle driver was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with serious injuries.

No names have been given at this time.

MONROE, GA (March 9, 2023) – Just after 2 p.m. City of Monroe Police Department warned motorists of a heavy police presence in the area of South Broad Street and Vine Street regarding a Walton County Sheriff’s Office pursuit/crash. According to witnesses, the crash involved a motor cycle.

South Broad is currently shut down at Vine Street. Motorists are urged to avoid this area and expect road closures between Atha Street and South Madison Avenue.

At this time we are awaiting further information from Georgia State Patrol.