UPDATE: Newton County Sheriff’s Office report missing woman has been located safe

Update: 6/14/2023 – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Dasia Hill has been located safe.

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (June 12, 2023) – Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information that will help locate a missing woman.

According to NCSO, on Saturday, June 2, 2023, Dasia Hill left her home on Piper Road with an unknown male whom she had called. Her family has not heard from her since that time. She is possibly in a Nissan Altima and was last seen wearing an orange dress and black shoes. She also has a small scar on her left jaw bone.

If any contact, you are asked to notify Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org, or contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.