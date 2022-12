UPDATE: No injuries reported in this crash. The road was open by 10:20 a.m.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 7, 2022) – At 9 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 at Bentley Road.

“Highway 81 is shut down at the intersection,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. There are not details of injuries at this time. Avoid the area.