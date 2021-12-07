Update: No weapon located despite potential threat against LHS from student

Action was immediately taken by school authorities and families were notified of the threat

Update

As soon as they were made aware of a potential threat made against Loganville High School Tuesday morning, school officials immediately contacted local law enforcement, removed the student in question from class and conducted a search of the campus.

“No weapons were found during the investigation on campus,” LHS principal Brad Bolemon wrote in a letter that was sent to LHS families, adding “At this time, all students are safe and our normal daily schedule will continue with additional security on campus.”

Bolemon said officials will continue to work closely with LPD to investigate the threat.

Initial story

LOGANVILLE, GA – A 15-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after members of the Loganville Police Department were made aware of a potential threat made by a Loganville High School student.

According to Robbie Schwartz, a spokesman for the City of Loganville, members of the LPD became aware of the potential threat this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The juvenile was subsequently taken into custody.

“Because the suspect is a juvenile and the investigation remains ongoing, we will not be releasing any additional information at this time,” Schwartz said.

This comes on the heels of last week’s school shooting in Oxford, Mich. when 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley open fire on students at his school resulting in the death of four and several injured. In that case, there are questions as to whether more could have been done by his parents as well as authorities to prevent the tragedy.