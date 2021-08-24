Update: Nobody required transportation to a hospital as a result Monday’s crash on Hwy 81

Update

By 6 p.m., officials in Loganville reported that Highway 81 had been reopened and nobody required transportation to a hospital as a result of the crash.

Initial story

City of Loganville Fire is en route to a crash in Loganville on Highway 81 at Tara Blvd. This report came in at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said it involves multiple vehicles and includes multiple injuries. Highway 81 northbound is currently shut down.