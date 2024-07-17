Update on plans for Replacement Bridge on SR 186 over Jacks Creek following public comments

The Georgia Department of Transportation is preparing to move forward on a major road improvement on Highway 186 as it looks to replace the bridge over Jacks Creek between Good Hope and Bishop.

GDOT recently took comments on the project and is now looking to start preparing for the work, which would begin construction in the summer of 2026.

Officials said replacing the bridge was the most feasible option, as continued maintenance was no longer cost effective or safe.

“Based on the bridge inspection report, the existing bridge was built in 1958 and designed using an H15 Vehicle which is below current design standards,” officials said. “Additionally, due to existing wear on the bridge including concrete spalls on the deck, exposed rebar, cracking in structural elements, settlements at abutments, and the bridge being scour critical, replacement is necessary. It should be noted that amongst all alternatives considered for this project (including retaining/maintenance of the existing bridge), the preferred alternative of bridge replacement along the existing alignment will greatly reduce the project footprint, provide cost benefits, reduce environmental, right-of-way and utility impacts, as well as reduce the construction duration, thereby providing schedule efficiency.”

Although there are concerns about the proposed detour, which will push traffic off Highway 186 over a 27-mile length for nearly a year, GDOT officials said they are looking to make the process as painless as possible.

“We recognize and acknowledge the concerns about truck traffic on SR 186,” the report said. “The project would be anticipated to take approximately 12 months to construct, and an offsite detour will be utilized to minimize the construction time of the new bridge and is the least expensive alternative for the proposed project.

“Coordination is ongoing between GDOT, Walton County, E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc. and the Heidelberg Rock Quarry to ensure trucks are using the specified detour route. Feedback was received from Walton County EMA Fire Chief suggesting the detour would have a low impact on the emergency services within the area. In the case of a fire, only one fire engine would have to detour into Morgan County to access the other side of the bridge. Walton County School Board provided support for the detour with no major concerns. Overall, this project is not anticipated to disrupt access to schools, churches, or other important community and emergency resources.”

Officials also said the project should not coincide with the current road work in High Shoals on the Apalachee River bridge on the same highway, as it is expected to end next year, long before the bridge replacement over Jacks Creek should start.

And officials said the tentative route should not affect property values in a serious way.

“Although property values depend on many factors, it is believed that transportation improvements in general create a net positive benefit for the community at large,” they said. “Please note that the proposed project alignment has not yet been finalized. In the event your property is required in total or in part, an independent/certified appraiser from GDOT’s appraiser prequalification list will make a fair market value appraisal of the area to be required, including any damages to the remainder of the land, if applicable. The appraisal will also include values for improvements required or damages that may be applicable.”

And they emphasized the project is still in planning for the moment, and subject to change.

“As the project develops, the proposed project plan may need to be revised,” the GDOT report said. “If there are significant changes to what was shown on the project’s website, there will be additional public outreach. If no significant changes are proposed, the project will proceed to right-of-way acquisition and final design.

“Following the completion of all ROW acquisitions, the project design would be finalized, and the project would advance to construction.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

