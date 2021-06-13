CEO of Georgia Piedmont YMCA gives an update on Walton County’s future facility

Angie Putnam, CEO of Georgia Piedmont YMCA, gave an update on the fundraising and future construction plans for Walton County’s facility at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce luncheon last week. Putnam is also the CEO of the future Walton County YMCA.

As reported earlier, everything is still on track to break ground by the end of 2021 or early 2022. Putnam said that the facility should be up and running within the next 18 months to two years. The steering team has already raised $7 million of the $15 million needed to complete the facility. Putnam also gave details on the benefits that a YMCA will bring to the community. You can read about this exciting new development for Walton County in the latest Walton Living Magazine online at this link or by picking up a copy at local libraries, city halls, visitors centers or stores or businesses that are advertised in the magazine.

Click or tap on the image above to read the story online in the latest issue of Walton Living Magazine

Click or tap on this link for a video on what the Walton County YMCA will bring to the Walton County community.

