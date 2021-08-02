Update: One man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, two in custody, following alleged road rage incident

Update

The City of Loganville released the following statement in relation to an alleged road rage incident that happened in the city on Monday morning.

“An alleged road rage shooting took place earlier today on the westbound lanes of Highway 78 near Highway 20/Main Street. Two males exchanged gunfire following an accident. One subject has multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Northside Gwinnett by ambulance. No other reports of injuries. No suspects outstanding. All involved accounted for. As this remains an active investigation, we have no additional information to release at this time.

Schwartz said he believes that both men are still being interviewed by detectives with Loganville Police Department.

Update

Robbie Schwartz, spokesperson with the City of Loganville, reported that two people are in custody and one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an incident that happened on Highway 78 near the Highway 20 intersection in Loganville on Monday morning.

“This remains very much an active investigation and there is nothing more that can be released at the moment,” Schwartz said.

Police activity on Highway 78 in front of the Tire Dock and the CVS on Aug. 2, 2021. Photo credit: Jamie Winterburn

Law enforcement activity on Highway 78 between the CVS and the Tire Dock has the road partially blocked. Avoid the area if you can. Officers are directing traffic through the intersection.

Loganville City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said details will be given as soon as they are available. Officers with Loganville Police Department and Walton County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.