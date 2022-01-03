Update: One patient received moderate injuries in Gratis crash

Update

Walton EMS Assistant Drector Jody Carter reports that one person was transported to Piedmont Athens in stable condition with moderate injuries. He said it took about 20 minutes to free the patient from the car.

Initial story on Jan. 2, 2022

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single vehicle crash with entrapment on Partain Road in the Gratis Community. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the road is currently shut down. One serious injury is reported.

