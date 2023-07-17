Update: One person injured in 2-vehicle crash on Centerhill Church Road Monday

Update: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said Walton EMS transported one patient to Northside Gwinnett with moderate injuries. GSP worked the investigation.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 17, 2023) – At 1:55 p.m. on Monday, Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR personnel are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Centerhill Church Road at Emmitt Still Road.

“Injuries are reported. Center Hill Church Road is shutdown at the intersection,” League said.

Avoid the area. More details will follow when available.