Update: One person injured in a 2-vehicle crash on Monday involving a semi-truck and a car

Update

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC J.M. Buchanan said that one person received injuries in a morning crash on Highway 81 between a passenger car driven and a tractor trailer on Monday, June 20, 2022.

“A passenger car driven by Ms. Jennifer Amedy, of Monroe, was traveling south on GA Highway 81 and crossed the double yellow line. She struck a northbound tractor-trailer on the left side of the trailer and its trailer tires,” Buchanan said. “She was transported to Piedmont Athens Hospital for treatment by Walton County EMS.”

Buchanan said no other injuries were involved in the crash.

Initial story

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 20, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue personnel are on the scene of a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a passenger car on Highway 81.

“One patient has been extricated from the passenger car,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig Leagu. “Serious injuries reported.”

League said the Highway 81 is currently closed down at Bentley Road. Avoid the area.