Update: One person transported to Piedmont Walton following crash on Emmett Still Road

Update

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one person was transported to Piedmont Walton in the crash that shut down Emmett Still Road on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2021. Georgia State Patrol Post Assistant Commander Cal Barton said the injuries were not serious. At 4:20 p.m., Emmett Still Road was still shut down.

Initial Story

First responders from Walton Count Fire Rescue are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash on Emmett Still Road at Kent Road. At 3:50 p.m., WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said at Emmett Still Road is shut down. Injuries are reported.

Georgia State Patrol is working the crash.