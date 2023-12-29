Update: One person transported with smoke inhalation in Loganville fire

Update: WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one person was transported to Piedmont Hospital with smoke inhalation, the second patient refused transport to the hospital. League said the Red Cross is assisting the family which consists of the two adults.

Two people transported to hospital for smoke inhalation

House fire on Bay Ridge Drive near Loganville on Dec. 29, 2023. Photo courtesy of Walton County Fire Rescue.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec.29, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a house fire on Bay Ridge Drive near Loganville.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said crews were dispatched at 7:22 a.m. this morning.

“All of the occupants were able to exit the home,” League said. “However two people have been transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.”

League said the fire cause has not yet been determined.

