Update: One victim in Sunday’s double shooting in Apalachee Falls did not survive

Update: Maj. Scott Whisnant with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one victim in Sunday’s double shooting in Apalachee Falls was pronounced deceased at Piedmont Walton.

WCSO says no danger to the public at this time

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 7, 2023) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in the area of 1811 River Run in the Apalachee Falls subdivision Sunday afternoon.

“It is still an active investigation. There is no danger to the public at this time,” said Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer for WCSO. “Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.”

Whisnant did not have any other information to give out at the moment but a neighbor said both victims were taken away by ambulance.