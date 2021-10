Update

The owner has been located and this dog is home.

Initial Post

This friendly male dog showed up in a house in the Hampton Neighborhood off Breedlove at lunch time today, Saturday, Oct. 9. The homeowner has no way to contain the dog, but he does not seem to want to leave. If you are missing him, or know who he may belong to, please email sharon@monroelocalnews.com and I will pass the message along.