Update: Pedestrians charged in Saturday night crash in Monroe

Update

The two people injured in the pedestrian accident on Saturday night have been identified as Christian Carmen, 28, and Kelly Carmen, 25, both from Loganville. They both sustained serious injuries when they were hit by a vehicle while attempting to walk across E. Spring Street to N. Lumpkin Street.

According to Cpl. Cal Barton with Georgia State Patrol, the two pedestrians were on the south shoulder attempting to walk across E Spring Street to N. Lumpkin Street when they improperly crossed the roadway into the path of a 1999 Buick Lesabre driven by Doris R. Price, 88, of Monroe. The accident happened at about 9:09 p.m. on April 17, 2021.

“Pedestrian 1 and 2 were found to be under the influence at the time of the crash,” Barton said. They have both been charged with:

Pedestrian Under the Influence

Pedestrian must yield when not in a crosswalk

Pedestrian must not dart out into traffic

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Initial Story

Officials with the Monroe Fire Department report that two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Spring Street at N. Lumpkin on Saturday evening. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on April 17 and shut down the roadway for about an hour as first responders worked with the victims. Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes with MFD said both victims were transported to Piedmont Walton with non-life-threatening injuries by Walton EMS. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

This is the second pedestrian accident in as many days. A 23-year-old Winder woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while trying to cross Spring Street at Wayne Street on Friday afternoon.