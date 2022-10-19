Update: Pursuit and crash in Monroe Tuesday results in slew of charges

UPDATE (Oct. 19, 2022) – Sgt. Richard Thacker, Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander, said that Monroe Police Department was pursuing an alleged stolen Dodge Ram truck on John Deere Road Tuesday morning when the vehicle crashed on Walton Road.

“The driver of the truck lost control as he attempted to make a right turn onto Walton Road. The truck traveled off the roadway into the wood line where it struck a tree. The driver was then taken into custody,” Thacker said.

The driver has been identified as Michael Griffieth, 59, of Social Circle. He was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries before being incarcerated in the Walton County Jail. He is charged with fleeing to elude and reckless driving by MPD. He is being held on a cash bond of $6,000 on those charges. Griffieth is also charged by Social Circle Police Department with aggravated assault, theft by taking and aggravated battery. The cash bond on the charges from SCPD total $52,500.

INITIAL STORY

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 18, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at 7:40 a.m. this morning on Walton Road near John Deere Road. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reported that one patient was transported to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol worked the crash.

Details to follow.